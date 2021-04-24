Next Governor-General to be announced today

The next Governor-General is to be announced by the Prime Minister after today's Cabinet meeting.
Current Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy stepped into the role in September 2016 to serve the five-year term, replacing Sir Jerry Mateparae.
Dame Patsy's term ends in September.
Governors-General are selected by Cabinet, with the Queen advised of the choice by the Prime Minister. If she agrees, the Opposition leader is then consulted.
The Governor-General appoints a Government post-election, is the final sign-off for new legisaltion or alterations to laws, and presides over the Executive Council.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will make the announcement at 3pm today. This will be live streamed on 1NEWS.co.nz and Facebook.