Next Governor-General to be announced today

The next Governor-General is to be announced by the Prime Minister after today's Cabinet meeting.

Dame Patsy Reddy. File. Source: 1 NEWS

Current Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy stepped into the role in September 2016 to serve the five-year term, replacing Sir Jerry Mateparae.

Sir Jerry Mateparae - file. Source: 1 NEWS

Dame Patsy's term ends in September.

Governors-General are selected by Cabinet, with the Queen advised of the choice by the Prime Minister. If she agrees, the Opposition leader is then consulted.

The Governor-General appoints a Government post-election, is the final sign-off for new legisaltion or alterations to laws, and presides over the Executive Council.