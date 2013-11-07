Newstalk ZB host Martin Devlin off air again, week after apology for throwing punch in newsroom

Newstalk ZB host Martin Devlin has been taken off air again while owner NZME investigates an incident, the media company said.

Martin Devlin. Source: 1 Sport

NZME, which owns the radio station, said in a statement it had been made aware of matters which required further investigation.

The host would be off air until an independent investigation was completed.

Devlin had already been taken off his sports show following an altercation with a colleague two weeks ago.

He had issued what NZME said was a "heartfelt apology" for trying to punch a colleague in NZME's Auckland newsroom and returned to the programme at the weekend.

Devlin - who fronts The Devlin Radio Show on Saturday and Sunday afternoons - said he was embarrassed and ashamed about losing his temper but grateful that he would be allowed to keep his job after undergoing sessions to help him with anger management.