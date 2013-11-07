TODAY |

Newstalk ZB host Martin Devlin off air again, week after apology for throwing punch in newsroom

Source: 

Newstalk ZB host Martin Devlin has been taken off air again while owner NZME investigates an incident, the media company said.

Martin Devlin. Source: 1 Sport

NZME, which owns the radio station, said in a statement it had been made aware of matters which required further investigation.

The host would be off air until an independent investigation was completed.

Devlin had already been taken off his sports show following an altercation with a colleague two weeks ago.

He had issued what NZME said was a "heartfelt apology" for trying to punch a colleague in NZME's Auckland newsroom and returned to the programme at the weekend.

Devlin - who fronts The Devlin Radio Show on Saturday and Sunday afternoons - said he was embarrassed and ashamed about losing his temper but grateful that he would be allowed to keep his job after undergoing sessions to help him with anger management.

He said he had apologised to the man he tried to hit, his family, colleagues and the listeners - all of whom he "had let down again".

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Media
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Kiwis on temporary visas in Australia to get easier pathway towards permanent residency
2
'I had a major crush' - Ross and Rachel's real life romance revealed in Friend's reunion special
3
Christchurch toddler trending worldwide for expletive reaction to goat spotted in suburban backyard
4
Sir Tim Shadbolt's future as Invercargill mayor in question as citizens say enough
5
Mongrel Mob launches petition to strip National's Simeon Brown of portfolios over 'racist rhetoric'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
07:05

Andrew Little says he won't resign over Waikato DHB cyber attack, still 'weeks away' from being resolved

Car honking and cheers in Auckland, but buildup to super blood moon eclipsed the finale
04:17

Auckland's 'hostel parents' thanked for decades of looking after young Māori students from around NZ

Morning Briefing May 27: Warning for other DHBs as hack becomes national crisis