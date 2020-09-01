Newsreader Oriini Kaipara comes face-to-face with artist who painted her moko kauae without permission

Māori are becoming increasingly familiar with the appropriation of haka, whakairo and ta moko.

It’s nothing new, but when someone can uplift cultural icons and taonga without permission, it’s painful.

Oriini Kaipara recently found herself on the receiving end, after she made history as the first newsreader on TVNZ with a moko kauae.

Soon afterwards, she was shocked to discover an artist had used her image – and moko kauae – without permission and with a price tag.

Oriini spoke to TVNZ’s Marae show about the issue, and comes face-to-face with artist Samantha Payne, who explains why she painted her, and what she learnt in the aftermath of the controversy.

Oriini also spoke with Māori photographic artist Taaniko Nordstrom about cultural appropriation.

