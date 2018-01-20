 

News of Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy makes headlines around the world

Media around the world have been reporting on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's big pregnancy announcement yesterday.

The item appeared on the BBC evening news in the UK and on Japanese TV.
Ms Ardern says the baby is due this June and her and partner Clarke Gayford found out she was pregnant just six days before Winston Peters made his choice to form a government with Labour.

In the US the New York Times chose to focus on Ms Ardern's famous exchange with Mark Richardson where she told the TV presenter it was "unacceptable" for women in the workplace to have to answer the question of whether or not they planned to have children.

CNN published a long story that included a tweet of congratulations from US Ambassador to New Zealand Scott Brown which read: "Great news @jacindaardern and @NZClarke!! Congrats on your announcement. Exciting news!!!"

In the UK the Telegraph focused on the timing of her pregnancy writing how she "learnt the news just days before she became prime minister-elect following her surprising election result last year".

The Guardian noted that Parliament's Speaker Trevor Mallard has already encouraged a family friendly environment in the House for when Ms Ardern's new addition arrives.

Closer to home Australia's 9NEWS reported how "Jacinda Ardern is pregnant but reluctant to be called a trailblazer" angling their story on quotes from Ms Ardern that she's far from the first woman to juggle work and children.

Jacinda Ardern to be second world leader to give birth in office
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford announce pregnancy to nation as well wishes flood in

