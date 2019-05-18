Newly restored vaka sets sail from Auckland for the Cook Islands

A newly restored traditional vaka set sail this morning from Auckland, destined for the Cook Islands.

Families of the 14 crewmen on board the Marumaru Atua sang, laughed and shed a few tears ahead of their departure from Auckland's Westhaven Marina.

It's taken five months to rebuild the vessel after a devastating fire in 2017.



“The canoe means a lot to us in the Cook Islands. It’s about our past, our traditional ways. But also we use this canoe for morning as a floating classroom for young kids,” said captain Sam Timoko.