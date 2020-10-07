TODAY |

Newly released footage shows fire fighters surrounded by flames as they rush to Lake Ōhau fire

Source:  1 NEWS

Newly released footage from Fire and Emergency NZ shows fire fighters rushing to the scene of the devastating Lake Ōhau fire.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fire rages on either side of the road in the footage shot from a FENZ vehicle. Source: Fire and Emergency NZ

Multiple homes were destroyed after a fire, which started on Saturday night, burned through nearly 6000 hectares at Lake Ōhau, in the Mackenzie District.

Footage released by Fire and Emergency NZ this afternoon shows the fire raging on either side of the road as fire fighters race to fight the blaze.

'Unbelievable relief' - Beloved pet cat, lamb reunited with owners after Lake Ōhau fire

There are still around 50 personnel, including 17 crews and fire observers, on the ground, as well as diggers and a bulldozer, continuing work to secure the perimeter, assess dangerous trees and manage hot spots.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Most residents found nothing left at all while others were luckier. Source: 1 NEWS

Today, more than 30 residents who have been allowed managed access to their properties, according to Fire and Emergency NZ.

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
Shocking video shows little girl on scooter being hit by car while crossing Auckland road
2
Three new cases of Covid-19 in isolation today as number of community-transmitted cases drops to zero
3
NZ-born man with rare brain disease jailed in WA for fatally stabbing older brother
4
Clarke Gayford reveals 'gem of a gift' that helps him not miss Jacinda Ardern too much
5
Judith Collins faces indignity of National losing jellybean election poll during Auckland walk through
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Comancheros boss Pasilika Naufahu found guilty of money laundering

National's finance spokesperson points to Australia's tax cuts as way forward for NZ

NZ First pledges introduction of Coward Punch law ahead of October 17 election

'Unbelievable relief' - Beloved pet cat, lamb reunited with owners after Lake Ōhau fire