Newly released footage shows fire fighters surrounded by flames as they rush to Lake Ōhau fire

Newly released footage from Fire and Emergency NZ shows fire fighters rushing to the scene of the devastating Lake Ōhau fire.

Multiple homes were destroyed after a fire, which started on Saturday night, burned through nearly 6000 hectares at Lake Ōhau, in the Mackenzie District.

Footage released by Fire and Emergency NZ this afternoon shows the fire raging on either side of the road as fire fighters race to fight the blaze.

There are still around 50 personnel, including 17 crews and fire observers, on the ground, as well as diggers and a bulldozer, continuing work to secure the perimeter, assess dangerous trees and manage hot spots.

