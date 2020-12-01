Newly released drone footage reveals decrepit state of Christ Church Cathedral

New video has emerged from inside the earthquake-damaged Christ Church Cathedral, where no one's set foot in for nearly 10 years.

The recently released footage, recorded by engineering company Beca in 2019, revealed an abandoned building frozen in time, with its chairs and organ in place as it was left on February 22, 2011, when the Christchurch earthquake struck.

The elements have taken its toll, with hundreds of birds now calling its rafters home.

Anglicans voted to restore the site in September 2017.