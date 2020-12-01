TODAY |

Newly released drone footage reveals decrepit state of Christ Church Cathedral

Source:  1 NEWS

New video has emerged from inside the earthquake-damaged Christ Church Cathedral, where no one's set foot in for nearly 10 years.

No one has set foot inside the Christchurch landmark for 10 years. Source: 1 NEWS

The recently released footage, recorded by engineering company Beca in 2019, revealed an abandoned building frozen in time, with its chairs and organ in place as it was left on February 22, 2011, when the Christchurch earthquake struck. 

The elements have taken its toll, with hundreds of birds now calling its rafters home. 

Anglicans voted to restore the site in September 2017. 

A new design for a cathedral is set to be complete in a little over seven years.

