Newly-installed speed camera results in more than $200,000 in fines for Arowhenua motorists

A speed camera recently installed in Canterbury has resulted in more than $200,000 in fines in its first few weeks of operation.

Speed Camera Source: Breakfast

The safe speed camera, located near the corner of State Highway 1 and Huirapa Street in Temuka, Canterbury, has already seen 1729 tickets issued between May 11 and June 7, Stuff reports.



Four of the motorists were caught travelling more than 40km/h over the 80km/h speed limit.

The installation of the safe speed camera is part of a $10 million plan to increase safety in high-risk crash areas across the nation.

Mid and South Canterbury police area commander Inspector Dave Gaskin said he was surprised by the "level of notices" being sent out since the camera began clocking motorists on May 11.

"The speed limit is clear," Inspector Gaskin said.



"Anyone who speeds deserves a ticket and I'm happy it's doing its job."



