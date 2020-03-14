TODAY |

Newly discovered offshore aquifer could become new water source for Canterbury

Source:  1 NEWS

Holding the equivalent of half the volume of ground water found across the region, a newly discovered freshwater aquifer could provide a new water source for Canterbury.

Timaru Beach, Canterbury. Source: istock.com

The aquifer which lies just 20 metres below sea level off the coast of the South Island, between Timaru and Ashburton holds as much as 2,000 cubic kilometres of fresh water.

NIWA scientist Joshu Mountjoy says indications of fresh water were discovered when a drilling project in 2012 found traces of brackish water, a mixture of salt and freshwater.

This led to a further investigation by NIWA in 2017 collecting electromagnetic data to determine how much freshwater was held below the seabed.

A diagram showing the offshore freshwater system. Source: MARCAN

The aquifer is being partly replenished through a flow of groundwater from the coastline between Timaru and Ashburton.

However, Mr Mountjoy says most of the fresh water was trapped during the last three Ice Ages when the sea level was over 100 metres lower than it is today.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:31
Sixth coronavirus case confirmed in New Zealand
2
Memorial marking Christchurch terror attacks cancelled amid coronavirus fears
3
Watch: Prince Charles cracks himself up after pulling out of red-carpet handshake
4
Italians in coronavirus lockdown are playing live music from apartment blocks to cheer spirits
5
Hurricanes star Ngani Laumape flattens Aaron Cruden with massive bump off
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:28

Auckland Pasifika festival stallholders seek other venues following cancellation

NZ First MP Tracey Martin self-isolating, being tested for coronavirus

Queenstown wastewater upgrade to affect car parks for months
01:07

Students gather to remember lives lost in Christchurch terrorist attacks - 'It's really hard to hold back tears'