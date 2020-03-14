Newly discovered offshore aquifer could become new water source for Canterbury

Holding the equivalent of half the volume of ground water found across the region, a newly discovered freshwater aquifer could provide a new water source for Canterbury.

Timaru Beach, Canterbury. Source: istock.com

The aquifer which lies just 20 metres below sea level off the coast of the South Island, between Timaru and Ashburton holds as much as 2,000 cubic kilometres of fresh water.

NIWA scientist Joshu Mountjoy says indications of fresh water were discovered when a drilling project in 2012 found traces of brackish water, a mixture of salt and freshwater.

This led to a further investigation by NIWA in 2017 collecting electromagnetic data to determine how much freshwater was held below the seabed.

A diagram showing the offshore freshwater system. Source: MARCAN

The aquifer is being partly replenished through a flow of groundwater from the coastline between Timaru and Ashburton.