Newly-discovered Goldie painting fetches $384,000 at Auckland auction

New Zealand
Arts and Culture
Maori Issues
Auckland

A newly-discovered painting by New Zealand artist Charles F Goldie has gone under the hammer for $384,000.

The portrait of Ahinata Te Rangituatini, also known as Kapi Kapi, was painted in 1918 but remained unknown to the art world until recently when the owner decided to sell.

Kapi Kapi was a member of the Tuhourangi tribe and survived the 1886 eruption of Mt Tarawera near Rotorua.

The century-old painting went under the hammer for the first time at Parnell's International Art Centre last night.

Richard Thomson, auctioneer and director of the International Arts Centre, started the auction with an opening absentee bid of $180,000.

Bidders wasted no time as bobbing paddles pushed the price past $300,000 in a matter of minutes.

The two-ing and fro-ing came down to two bidders, who inched it up to the final bid of $384,000.

The new owners paid more than $450,000 dollars in total, including auction commission.

The couple, who are Goldie collectors, did not want to be identified but told RNZ they were very pleased with their purchase.

They said painting would join two other Goldie portraits in their Auckland home.

Auctioneer Richard Thomson said it was not a surprise that collectors were chasing the painting.

"Goldie is gold, there's no question, and one like that that hasn't seen the market for a hundred years; of course there's going to be collectors chasing it.

"I'm sure the vendors will be very pleased but I've just spoken to the buyer and he's absolutely delighted and his wife couldn't be happier."

He said while the price is a probable record for a "small Goldie", other paintings had sold for more.

"They have changed hands for a lot more. We have sold them for well over a million dollars but I must admit that was a real battle and a really good price for a small Goldie. You're buying provenence, you're buying condition and you're buying history. When something hasn't seen the market for 100 years collectors are going to be all over it."

He said he understood the buyers had a connection with Kapi Kapi.

Goldie, who died in 1947 aged 76, is thought to have painted Kapi Kapi many times.

The portrait of Ahinata Te Rangituatini, also known as Kapi Kapi, dating back to 1918. Source: International Arts Centre
New Zealand
Arts and Culture
Maori Issues
Auckland
New Zealand
Education
Employment

Teachers are preparing for a full-day strike today for the first time in 24 years over a pay rise and a bid for smaller class sizes.

Here's all you need to know about today's strike.

What's happening?

Primary and intermediate school teachers who are members of the Educational Institute will go on strike on 15 August.

The union says that means 27,745 teachers and 1827 principals won't be at work.

Teachers who are not union members will not be on strike.

However, principals' groups have told RNZ News that most schools will not be able to open for instruction because they won't have enough teachers on deck.

They expect the vast majority of the 1945 primary and intermediate schools around the country will be shut, though a few might provide supervision for a limited number of children.

The decision to open a school, shut it or provide supervision is up to each school's boards of trustees.

Now, parents must work out what to do with their children on Wednesday. Source: 1 NEWS

What does that mean for parents?

Most parents will have to arrange childcare for their children today.

Some after-school care providers have extended their hours for the entire day and organisations including sports clubs and other community groups are also providing full-day programmes.

Schools that are providing supervision will have informed parents, but with few teachers working they will be able to look after only limited numbers of children.

A bright spot for commuters is there will be fewer cars on the road driving children to school today.

What will striking teachers be doing today?

The union has organised rallies in all the main centres and many regional towns.

Most of the events are happening about midday.

In Auckland there will be a march down Queen Street to Aotea Square. In Christchurch, union members are meeting in Cathedral Square and marching around the city, while in Wellington they will meet at the Westpac stadium before marching to Parliament.

Why are teachers and principals striking?

Negotiation of the collective agreements for primary and intermediate teachers and principals has stalled.

The Education Ministry and the Educational Institute have tried mediation to break the deadlock, but without success.

The union entered negotiations with a claim that included a 16 percent pay rise over two years for primary school teachers, special education coordinators in every school, and smaller class sizes.

The ministry offered increases ranging from 14 percent over three years for new teachers through to six percent for experienced teachers.

The ministry's offer would raise beginning teachers' pay from $47,980 to $55,030 over three years, while the salaries of the the most experienced teachers would increase from $75,949 to $80,599.

What happens next?

Collective agreement negotiations between the Educational Institute and the Education Ministry are scheduled to resume next week.

The union says it will go back to its members with any further offers from the Education Ministry and that's when they will decide if further industrial action is required.

It won't say how much it has changed its initial claim, or how far the ministry has come in negotiations.

The NZEI says it wants a settlement that attracts more people to teaching and keeps them in the profession.

How hard the union's members will fight to get the results they want remains to be seen.

However, last year the union warned them to be prepared for the industrial fight of their lives and last month they underlined their commitment by voting to extend today's strike from a half-day to a full-day.

More than 1200 schools will be closing when primary school teachers walk off the job. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Education
Employment
Landlords 'disgusted' by Quinovic ad that appeared to celebrate making renters lives a misery.

New Zealand
Wellington
Property

Landlords and real estate groups have joined tenants in condemning a Quinovic advertising campaign that appeared to celebrate making renters lives a misery.

The brain child of one of Quinovic's Wellington branches, the now-deleted ad campaign featured claims such as "your tenants may hate us. You will love us".

Tenants were quick to express their outrage on social media yesterday, and now landlords have jumped in.

A landlord and president of the Wellington Property Investors Association, Chris Bacon, said he was horrified by the ads.

"I was disgusted...and all of the comments I've seen from other landlords on Facebook have been disgusted," he said.

Quinovic property management advert. Source: Facebook

"It's been ill-advised and un-professional, and just not the way landlording works in New Zealand."

Mr Bacon said the ads were uninformed and wrongly suggested that landlords would enjoy using a property manager who treated tenants badly.

"I have no real idea why they are doing it and Quinovic, as a group, is now distancing itself from the adverts, it's now obvious that they didn't do any research before they put the adverts together."

Real Estate Institute New Zealand (REINZ) chief executive Bindi Nowell said the ads showed industry needed regulation.

"It's disappointing to hear an example of property managers not living up to expectations on how property managers should act," she said.

"I think stories such as these really highlight why REINZ has been calling for property managers to be regulated so there is consistency and transparency across the market of what is appropriate and what's not."

Quinovic Te Aro has deleted the ads and has issued a formal apology to anyone it may have offended.

The ad pitted tenants against landlords.
Topics
New Zealand
Wellington
Property