Newborn whale stranded on beach in Raglan Harbour dies

Source:  1 NEWS

A new-born whale that became stranded on a beach in the Raglan/Whāingaroa Harbour on Waikato's west coast has died.

Newborn Cuvier’s Beaked Whale stranded on a beach in Raglan Harbour. (Department of Conservation)

It was originally thought a Maui dolphin had become stranded in the shallow water of the harbour earlier today, however it was later identified as a Cuvier’s Beaked Whale.

According to the Department of Conservation the whale was a new-born and was in a very poor, emaciated and distressed condition.

DOC and Tainui Awhiro on the advice of vets decided the whale was in such a poor condition and it was best to euthanise the whale.

A post-mortem will be carried out by Massey University scientists to determine the cause of the whale’s condition.

DOC says the whale will then be returned to Whāingaroa to be buried.

