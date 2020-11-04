Newborn whale becomes stranded on beach in Raglan Harbour

A new-born whale is in dire situation after becoming stranded on a beach in the Raglan/Whāingaroa Harbour on Waikato's west coast.

Newborn Cuvier’s Beaked Whale stranded on a beach in Raglan Harbour. (Department of Conservation)

It was originally thought a Maui dolphin had become stranded in the shallow water of the harbour earlier today, however it was later identified as a Cuvier’s Beaked Whale.

According to the Department of Conservation the whale is a new-born which is in a very poor, emaciated and distressed condition.

Rangers, vets and local iwi are with the whale and say it is very close to death.