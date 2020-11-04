Newborn whale becomes stranded on beach in Raglan Harbour

A new-born whale is in dire situation after becoming stranded on a beach in the Raglan/Whāingaroa Harbour on Waikato's west coast.
It was originally thought a Maui dolphin had become stranded in the shallow water of the harbour earlier today, however it was later identified as a Cuvier’s Beaked Whale.
According to the Department of Conservation the whale is a new-born which is in a very poor, emaciated and distressed condition.
Rangers, vets and local iwi are with the whale and say it is very close to death.
“We are asking that people keep their distance and respect instructions from our staff to ensure everyone is safe and that the whale suffers the least distress possible,” the Department of Conservation posted on its Facebook page.