Newborn baby found dead at Auckland recycling facility

Source:  1 NEWS

The body of a baby has been found at Auckland Council's recycling facility in Onehunga.

Police at a recycling facility in Auckland's Onehunga where a newborn baby was found dead.

The body was found on Monday evening.

Police believe the baby was a newborn and are worried that the mother needs urgent medical attention.

"Numerous inquiries are under way and the priority for police to is identify and locate the mother of the child. We are extremely concerned for her welfare," Detective Inspector Scott Beard said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We have already made inquiries with hospitals and will continue to work closely with them.

"These types of investigations can be extremely complex and police has a significant amount of work to undertake to try and establish how the baby has come to be at the facility."

Police are reviewing hours of CCTV footage at the facility, but have asked anyone with information to contact police.

"What would assist police greatly is for anyone who knows anything about this baby or the mother of the child to contact us urgently," Beard said.

The baby's body was found at the Onehunga site on Monday, August 16.

"We have teams of specialist staff and this will be treated sensitively and with respect."

In a statement Auckland Council says: “We are aware of the tragic discovery at the Auckland material recovery facility and are supporting Visy to look after its people at the site.

“This is now a matter for the police and the council will provide any information or support that they require.”

A worker at the recycling plant told 1 NEWS the facility had been shut down today. They said all the staff were being sent home.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 210816/2825, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police remain at the site.

A post mortem will be carried out Wednesday.

A recycling facility in Auckland's Onehunga where the body of a newborn baby was found.

