Newborn baby among six people killed in Taranaki crash, eight-year-old girl and woman both critically injured

Breaking
Six people are dead following a two-car crash north of Waverley in south Taranaki, including a newborn baby.

A newborn baby was among those killed in the deadly accident before noon today.
Police say six people died at the scene on State Highway Three. Five of those people were adults and one was a new born baby.

Police say a number of people are critically injured, and some are trapped in their vehicles.
A car heading north from Waverley contained four elderly people who all died at the scene, Road Policing Manager Inspector David White has told media.

A car heading south into Waverley contained a male driver and an infant in a car seat who both died at the scene, he said.

An eight-year-old girl has been transported to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition and a woman passenger has been taken to Wellington Hospital, also in a critical condition.

Five people have died and three people are fighting for their lives following a crash in Waverley, near Whanganui.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 11.11am.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and Mr White said while the investigation is in the early stages it is clear the vehicles have impacted head on".

"At the time of the crash the weather was clear and the road was dry, the crash occurred on a slight right hand bend of the road."

The incident occurred after two cars collided head-on on a sweeping bend near the Waverley racecourse.

"What happened this morning at Waverley is an absolute tragedy on our roads. Six people have lost their lives and others are in hospital. That this happened on a day like today is just unbelievable and just devastating for those involved," he told media at the entrance to the Waverley Racecourse.

"For Central District, six people dying is just terrible, although for the family involved any crash, anybody dying in any crash, is just terrible. This just amplifies the impact across our community," he said.

Mr White could not say where the victims are from, saying, "our focus at the scene has been recovering the scene and getting hold with next of kin and dealing with that".

He thanked those who were first at the scene for their prompt action "coming across what must have been an absolute horrible scene to come across".

"I'd particularly like to thank the first responders form St John, the Fire Service and our own staff who've had to deal with this today.

"Dealing with a crash like this today with six people dead is just devastating. There's no other words for it really.

Asked about dealing with the death of the baby, Mr White said, "A lot of our staff have young families and having to deal with that is not pleasant. But our thoughts are with their family first, they are the ones who have actually lost the baby."

A Google Map graphic showing the location of a major crash at Waverley in Taranaki.

1 NEWS understands at least three rescue helicopters were at the scene.  

State Highway 3 between Ihupuku Road and Kohi Road is closed in both directions and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Mr White said the road would be reopened before dark tonight.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.

