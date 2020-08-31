TODAY |

New Zealand's winter this year one of the warmest on record

Source:  1 NEWS

This winter has officially been one of the warmest on record in New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

If you’ve busted out your t-shirts and jandals already, you’re not alone. Source: 1 NEWS

NIWA meteorologist Ben Noll told 1 NEWS how 2020 stacks up to past temperature records.

“Winter 2020 is looking to be a degree - if not a little bit warmer above average - and that puts it amongst an elite group of warmest winters on record, with our records dating back to 1909, so quite significant.”

Data's still being collected, but Mt Cook's on track to have one of its driest ever winters, while Timaru had one of the hottest ever winter days yesterday.

MetService says Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington are all heading for one of their warmest ever winters too.

“It’s a combination of warm winds, warm ocean temperatures and more high pressure that’s aided by climate change, so four components to what's likely to become a record warm winter here,” Mr Noll says.

It’s been less than ideal for skiers, with several spots across the South Island seeing less than half the usual snow depth.

The warmer weather's set to continue into spring, with NIWA predicting warmer than average temperatures and a drier season down south than usual.

However, with heavy snow forecast for parts of the South Island this week, there is some good news on the horizon for skiers.

New Zealand
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:58
Kiwi teen teams up with his dad to create tiny home out of container
2
Abortion for 10-year-old rape victim sparks near-riot in Brazil
3
Judith Collins says husband isn't sexist after anti-Ardern memes lead to him being racially abused
4
Countdown on Auckland's North Shore closed for cleaning after exposure to Covid-19
5
Car owner, burned by rogue YourDrive renter, gets rapid results from Fair Go
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:53

Watch: Seven Sharp competition winners earn weeklong trip to West Coast
04:04

Fair Go: Kind Kiwis step up after Wellington teen loses $900 to sketchy custom bike trader

Countdown on Auckland's North Shore closed for cleaning after exposure to Covid-19

Driver dies after crashing into fence in Nelson