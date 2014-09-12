 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


New Zealand's weather from January to June the story of 'two halves' - the warm and the wet

share

Source:

1 NEWS

With 2018 already half over, the first six months of the year are telling a particularly definitive weather story of two halves and according to NIWA it's a story of the warm and the wet.

Children shelter from the rain.

First the warm

NIWA meteorologist Ben Noll has crunched the numbers and discovered that from January to June this year, record or near-record high mean monthly temperatures were reached a staggering 163 times. Conversely, there were just three record or near-record low mean monthly temperatures.

"In other words, for every record or near-record cold temperature, there have been about 54 warm ones," Mr Noll says in a statement from NIWA today.

The warm temperatures placed January to June 2018 as the fifth warmest start to any year on record, sitting behind 1998, 1937, 1999 and 2016, based on NIWA's Seven Station Series that began in 1909.

Temperatures nationwide from January to March were above or well above, while April to June temperatures were near average.

January was the country's warmest month on record, which was pushed along by the Tasman Sea and New Zealand coastal marine heatwave and La Niña’s northeasterly winds.

New Zealand has not had a month with below average nationwide temperatures since January 2017, or in 18 months.

Now the wet

Every main centre, with the exception of Dunedin, has had more wet days than normal. Auckland led the way with 17 more wet days than average with Hamilton close behind.

A wet day is defined as any day during which ≥1.0 mm of rain fell.

With winter far from over, New Zealand can likely expect many more wet days to come.

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Chris Bush was shot dead at the Red Fox tavern just before midnight on the October 24 in 1987.

Identity of man accused of murdering publican at Waikato's Red Fox Tavern revealed


2
William Martin Wakefield

Name suppression lifts for man accused of murdering baby in Upper Hutt

3

New Zealand's weather from January to June the story of 'two halves' - the warm and the wet


00:28
4
Matthew Ramsey has lost his job and health professionals can't agree on a diagnosis.

Watch: Taranaki man talks about mystery illness that is eating away at his body

00:23
5
The players were protesting their accomodation and not getting paid.

Zimbabwe rugby team found sleeping on streets before World Cup qualifier


01:09
The pair’s chat about economic policy descended into the realms of pop-culture in the House today.

Watch: Winston Peters’ Ricky Martin reference lightens mood in Parliament during exchange with Simon Bridges

The pair's chat about economic policy descended into the realms of pop-culture in the House today.

New Zealand's weather from January to June the story of 'two halves' - the warm and the wet

The latest number crunching from NIWA reveals some interesting statistics for the first half of the year.

04:17
Chris Chang leads TVNZ’s football experts to talk about England's thrilling victory over Colombia.

World Cup Chat: ‘The rules are being re-written’ England defies history, logic to reach quarter-finals

Chris Chang leads TVNZ’s football experts to talk about England's thrilling victory over Colombia.

William Martin Wakefield

Name suppression lifts for man accused of murdering baby in Upper Hutt

William Martin Wakefield is related to the five-month-old, but it is not his biological child.


00:15
England's players celebrate after defeated Colombia in a penalty shoot out during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Watch: England defy history, book World Cup quarter-final spot via dramatic penalty shootout against Colombia

The Three Lions have claimed a 4-3 shootout win to advance in Russia.