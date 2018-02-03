New Zealand's unique wetlands are in crisis - environmentalists

Our country's unique wetlands are in crisis according to environmentalists and hold particular concerns about the Whangamarino wetland in Waikato.

Internationally recognised for its biodiversity, the wetland is now being overrun with pets and flushed with polluted water from a channel from nearby Lake Waikare, which is for flood management.

Conservation group Forest and Bird says last year thousands of fish washed up dead and the wetland is inundated with the pest fish Koi carp which can thrive in bad water quality and destroy native plant and wildlife habitat.

"One of New Zealand's most polluted lakes is flowing into Whangamarino wetlands. That flow is happening so rapidly. It's causing issues for native wildlife here," Annabeth Cohen from Forest and Bird told 1 NEWS.

Locals say this area used to be bursting with native wildlife but now that its almost constantly flooded, the vegetation can't grow, meaning there's nothing for the birds to eat and any of the small ones that do come along, are often eaten by the Koi carp.

The Waikato Regional Council says the channel is essential and historically water from the lake naturally reached the wetlands. However, steps are underway to improve water quality.

"To help prevent sediment and nutrients from reaching the lake, some fringe wetlands are being restored to enhance the habitat," Matthew Davis from the Waikato Regional Council said.