TODAY |

New Zealand's top baby names for 2020 revealed

Source:  1 NEWS

For the first time Isla was the most popular name given to girls born in 2020, while Oliver was the most common name given to boys for the eighth consecutive year.

Source: istock.com

The Department of Internal Affairs released the list of most popular names, as well as the most popular Māori names.

Isla (243) beat off Charlotte (222) and Amelia (213) in the top three, while Olive (315), Jack (261) and Noah (240) topped for list for boys.

Nikau (63) was the most popular male Māori name, while Mia (162) topped the girls' list.

Read more
Revealed: The baby names rejected by New Zealand officials in 2019

A total of 17,749 different first names were given to 58,676 babies born in 2020.

The full top 10 lists can be accessed here

New Zealand
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Live: Senate overwhelmingly rejects challenge to Arizona results despite some Republicans' efforts
2
'Democracy will prevail' — Jacinda Ardern condemns shocking events in Washington, DC, by Trump supporters
3
In photos: The unprecedented storming of the US Capitol by Trump supporters
4
President Trump’s cabinet considers forcefully removing him over 'unstable' mental state – reports
5
Four new Covid cases in NZ in past two days, two more cases of contagious variant found
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

One person charged following assault on shopkeeper in Bay of Plenty

Four new Covid cases in NZ in past two days, two more cases of contagious variant found
02:26

Police fired sponge rounds at men during Waikeria Prison standoff

Opponents of Mt Messenger bypass accuse LINZ of acting unlawfully