New Zealand's top baby names for 2020 revealed

For the first time Isla was the most popular name given to girls born in 2020, while Oliver was the most common name given to boys for the eighth consecutive year.

Source: istock.com

The Department of Internal Affairs released the list of most popular names, as well as the most popular Māori names.

Isla (243) beat off Charlotte (222) and Amelia (213) in the top three, while Olive (315), Jack (261) and Noah (240) topped for list for boys.

Nikau (63) was the most popular male Māori name, while Mia (162) topped the girls' list.

