New Zealand's statutory kiwifruit exporter votes in favour of strengthening grower ownership and control

Zespri shareholders voted in favour of constitutional changes aimed at strengthening grower ownership and control of New Zealand's statutory kiwifruit exporter, according to preliminary results from a special meeting held in Mt Maunganui today.

Shareholders voted on a series of resolutions that will impose a cap on the number of shares they can hold relative to trays of kiwifruit produced, and phase out dividends for non-producing shareholders over seven years.

Existing growers who stop producing after the vote would cease getting dividends after three years, according to information distributed prior to the meeting.

The preliminary results show changes to Zespri's constitution were backed by more than 75 per cent of shareholders.

Chairman Peter McBride said the aim is to address a problem of growing misalignment between growers who supply kiwifruit to Zespri and people who own shares in Zespri.

Food and Drink

Declining kiwifruit volumes see Australasia's biggest kiwifruit grower take massive profit hit
01:59
The mass claim was against the government over damages for the PSA disease.

'Complete loss of income' - kiwifruit growers taking government to High Court

The renowned scientist has celebrated his 75th birthday, a milestone he hadn't expected to make.

The renowned physicist has died at the age of 76 today.

Andrew Kirton said an external person may be brought in to review the alleged assaults.

Cigarettes will now be sold in brown packets, but will still feature a health warning.

Obituary: Stephen Hawking, the physicist whose vision of humanity's place in the universe captivated millions across the world

'An extraordinary man' - World-renowned scientist Stephen Hawking dies, aged 76

Watch: Jacinda Ardern admits Labour handled youth camp and sexual assault allegations 'badly as a party'

