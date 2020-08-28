New Zealand's security and intelligence bureau called in after NZX cyber attack

The Government has directed the GCSB to assist the NZX as New Zealand’s stock exchange operator experiences its fourth day of disruption after a cyber attack.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson today said the Government is treating the attack "very seriously".

The GCSB is New Zealand's security and intelligence bureau. It includes the National Cyber Security Centre, which provides help and advice to prevent cyber attacks.

"We are aware of the impact this is having on the stock market," Mr Robertson said. "Ministers have asked the GCSB to assist and the National Cyber Security centre within the GCSB are assisting NZX.

"The National Security System has been activated, which ensures coordination between agencies in order that we support the NZX."

Mr Robertson said he was constrained in what he could reveal about the Government's assistance due to security considerations, but officials and ministers are working with the NZX.

"NZX is a private company. We recognise it is important that the Government works with private companies like them, when they are faced with companies like the cyber attack they are currently experiencing."

Mr Robertson said the NZX was part of New Zealand's overall economic infrastructure, which is "why we've got our highest level of Government involved and our security agencies".

This afternoon, the NZX website was running after it was down again this morning.

Earlier, a NZX officials released a statement saying they were "currently experiencing connectivity issues which appear similar to those caused by severe DDoS attacks from offshore this week".

A DDoS attack seeks to make resources unavailable.

"Given the current issue we have extended the Pre-Open for the NZX Main Board and Fonterra Shareholders Market. The NZX Debt Market was placed into a halt at 9.58am. The NZX Derivatives Market remains open.