New Zealand's 'racist and discriminatory' Africa and Middle East refugee policy scrapped

The Government has scrapped the controversial Africa and Middle East family link refugee policy, labelled discriminatory and racist by Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon.

It comes after months of questioning by media of the policy that explicitly prevented refugees from Africa and the Middle East coming to New Zealand, unless they already have family living here.

The continuation of the family link policy has been highly continuous and was found to have heavily impacted on the refugee quota.

Today, Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway described New Zealand as a “welcoming and inclusive nation committed to supporting some of the world’s most vulnerable people to rebuild their lives and thrive”.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“We knew changes needed to be made and today’s announcements reflect the priority this Government gives to people who need refugee assistance,” he said.

Mr Lees-Galloway acknowledged the family link policy was "the very definition of discrimination" when questioned in May, after the issue was highlighted on TVNZ1's Sunday programme.

When asked in July why the policy still had not changed, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that sentiment was "often what you think when you're not inside Government, then you come in and go through a process".

Further changes to New Zealand’s refugee policy, announced today in Palmerston North, would see the allocation of Africa and Middle East refugees rise from 14 per cent to 15 per cent.

More than two-thirds of the world's refugees come from Africa and the Middle East.

The number of places within the refugee quota for large-scale refugee crisis situations rises from 100 to 200 a year “to maintain flexibility to respond to a new global refugee crisis”.

The the sub-category for women at risk rises from 75 places a year to 150.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“Just last year we increased our refugee quota from 1000 to 1500 for 2020, announced six new settlement locations, we’ve been expanding our Māngere resettlement centre and have strengthened settlement support,” Mr Lees-Galloway said.

The Government has also pledged $6.6 million over four years to go towards the Welcoming Communities programme, which aims to help newcomers “feel welcome and included in the places they have chosen to live”.

“Evaluation findings show that the programme is starting to deliver economic, social and cultural benefits,” Mr Lees-Galloway said.

The family link policy

The Government have been questioned continually since the issue was highlighted on TVNZ1's Sunday in May, on whether the policy is racist and discriminatory, and if it will change.

In May on TVNZ1's Breakfast, Mr Lees-Galloway said the policy was "the very definition of discrimination" but would not explicitly say whether the Government would change the policy.

Mr Lees-Galloway said on Q+A in June that the decision was before Government "on our next three-year programme, the family link decision is part of that".

Your playlist will load after this ad

When asked in June why the policy was not changed earlier, Mr Lees-Galloway said that "Immigration New Zealand need time to plan and operationalise the refugee intake".

When asked in July why the policy could not be changed during a Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that sentiment was "often what you think when you're not inside Government, then you come in and go through a process".

"We're reviewing it right as we speak."

In August, Ms Ardern said she thought the policy was "something that needs to be looked at but we'll be making announcements once final decisions have been made".