New Zealand's population set to top 6 million by turn of century - UN report

New Zealand's population is predicted to reach the six-million mark by the end of the century, according to a new UN report.

Stock image of the New Zealand flag.

The United Nation's World Population Prospects 2017 revision estimates the New Zealand will still only have about 5.7 million residents by 2050, but about 6.1 million by 2100.

The report puts New Zealand's current population at about 4.7 million.

By comparison, Australia (now 24.6 million) is expected to reach nearly 42 million people by 2100.

The UN also predicts the average life expectancy for Kiwis to be a bit over 92 years by the end of the century.

That compares to about 82 years now, which will also be the global average by 2100.