 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


New Zealand's population set to top 6 million by turn of century - UN report

share

Source:

NZN

New Zealand's population is predicted to reach the six-million mark by the end of the century, according to a new UN report.

Stock image of the New Zealand flag.

The United Nation's World Population Prospects 2017 revision estimates the New Zealand will still only have about 5.7 million residents by 2050, but about 6.1 million by 2100.

The report puts New Zealand's current population at about 4.7 million.

By comparison, Australia (now 24.6 million) is expected to reach nearly 42 million people by 2100.

The UN also predicts the average life expectancy for Kiwis to be a bit over 92 years by the end of the century.

That compares to about 82 years now, which will also be the global average by 2100.

According to the report, India is expected to surpass China to be the world's most populous country at the end of the century, with about 1.5 billion residents.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:17
1
This young fan didn't get the result he wanted, but he still left the match with a smile.

'I thought that was quite hilarious' - forget the rugby, adorable young Lions fans enjoys Eden Park streaker

00:31
2
The Australia coach spoke about taking on the world champions after the Wallabies' 40-27 win over Italy in Brisbane.

'Everyone's having a laugh when I say that' – Michael Cheika insists Wallabies can defeat All Blacks

3
Due to new MPI regulations the Governor Burger is now off the menu.

'Bureaucracy gone mad' - Kiwi chef left fuming after new regulations mean medium rare burger is off the menu

00:28
4
A line of questioning from 1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville saw Hansen return serve with a chuckle or two.

'Just letting you be here is a morsel!' Steve Hansen has reporters in stitches after Sav tries to uncover XV for second Test

00:30
5
Team NZ fell behind early in race five, then took off and left Oracle far behind.

Statement! Flying Team NZ rocket ship hands Oracle a lesson in crew work, blitzes to massive victory


03:49
Anthony Wilson defended the conditions at Awataha Marae after Labour housed international students there to help with its election campaign.

Watch: 'We're not a five star hotel' – Head of marae caught up in Labour interns scandal hits back

Anthony Wilson defended the conditions at Awataha Marae after Labour housed international students there to help with its election campaign.

00:28
A line of questioning from 1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville saw Hansen return serve with a chuckle or two.

'Just letting you be here is a morsel!' Steve Hansen has reporters in stitches after Sav tries to uncover XV for second Test

A line of questioning from 1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville saw Hansen return serve with a chuckle or two.


Sam Cane. New Zealand All Blacks v British and Irish Lions. 1st Rugby union test match. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday 24 June 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

All Blacks player ratings: McCaw-like Sam Cane pulls off mammoth performance to topple Lions in opening Test

1 NEWS NOW sports reporter Dave Agnew gives his insight into the All Blacks' performance against the British and Irish Lions.

12:35
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann grills the Prime Minister on the scandal that rocked the National Party this week.

Full Interview: 'I said what was in my mind at the time' – Bill English defends public statements on Todd Barclay affair

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann grills the Prime Minister on the scandal that rocked the National Party this week.

03:05
There are three billion internet users on the planet, and last year over a billion of them were hit by cyber-crime.

Waikato University world leader in fight against cyber-attacks

Last year over a billion people were hit by cyber-crime.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ