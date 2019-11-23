New Zealand's only vet tech degree cancelled due to lack of funding

Students who were enrolled in New Zealand's only veterinary technology degree have to reconsider their options after Massey University will not take new students into the course next year.

The course is the only of its kind in New Zealand.

Unlike vet nurses, vet technicians have similar roles to vets but don't perform significant surgeries, diagnose animals or prescribe medicine.

Grace Gray thought becoming a vet technologist was the perfect fit.

Ms Gray had her university accommodation locked in and an internship arranged.

"It's really disappointing that we didn't find out sooner," she said.

Ms Gray has now signed up for a psychology degree, but was one of 31 prospective students to have their plans cut short at the last minute.

Massey University said they cancelled the course due to lack of funding and cohort size.

Vetinarian Ian Schraa said, "it's disappointing of course because we need improvement we shouldn't be going backwards.

"We're not valuing our veterinary nurses and vet technicians and thats a little bit of a problem, I personally feel that the veterinary profession needs to let go and become more in tune with North America and Europe on that front."