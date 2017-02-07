New Zealand's only convicted hijacker's sentence expires today and she's threatening to do it again

Source:
The sentence for New Zealand's only convicted plane hijacker expires today and she's threatening to do it again.
Asha Abdille stabbed two pilots on board an Air New Zealand flight from Blenheim to Christchurch in February 2008.
A Parole Board hearing in December revealed she was serving her nine year sentence in a psychiatric unit and is classified as high risk.
It's believed the 42-year-old will be transferred into the mental health system and will continue to be supervised at a psychiatric facility once she's released.
