New Zealand's oldest running radio station in Dunedin subject of quirky documentary film

New Zealand's oldest running radio station, Radio Dunedin, is now the subject of a documentary film.

The movie, a volunteer effort by cameraman Grant Findlay, screened for the first time in Dunedin last night.

Celebrating the station's quirky 95 year history, the documentary details what could be described as a survival story.

"It's battled lack of volunteers, lack of funds, and even artists who tried to burn down the station transmitter," Director Grant Findlay told 1 NEWS.

The documentary will be playing a short season at Dunedin's Rialto Cinema.