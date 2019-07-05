TODAY |

New Zealand's oldest general store for sale in Otago

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Business
Property

The New Zealand general store is something quite special - and also quite rare these days.

It's sort of like a mini supermarket, postal service, food delivery service, advertising agency, cafe, museum, art gallery, bookshop, information centre, media centre, gossip spot and general town meeting place all rolled into one.

Some small towns still rely heavily on them.

Now, New Zealand's oldest general store is up for sale - so deep in Central Otago it's practically impossible to go any further.

Seven Sharp reporter Julian Lee journeyed to Oturehua to check it out in the video above.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The business in Oturehua, Central Otago is described as the “guts of the district”. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Business
Property
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
The Aussie bad boy pulled out all his tricks at Wimbledon.
Watch: Nick Kyrgios bamboozles Rafa Nadal with underarm ace, after nailing 230km/h serve
2
Person dies after single-vehicle crash in rural South Auckland
3
Detective Sergeant Kevin Blackman says the scam will continue until the wider public is aware.
Two charged with money laundering over sophisticated phone scam targeting elderly Kiwis
4
REINZ CEO Bindi Norwell.
Lack of rules around leaving flats 'reasonably' clean causes Tenancy Tribunal backlog - REINZ
5
Steve Irwin's son Robert is his lookalike in crocodile snap
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:42
The event was organised by a family-run building business, who lost one of their own to suicide.

Christchurch tradies talk mental health as NZ construction industry experiences high suicide rates
The tapu pohutukawa grove on Auckland's North Shore.

Plans for boardwalk through ancient pōhutukawa trees on Auckland's North Shore polarising community, iwi

Person in serious condition after being hit, then trapped under a Napier bus
Grace Millane

Google apologises over publishing Grace Millane murder accused's name