New Zealand's oldest general store for sale in Otago

The New Zealand general store is something quite special - and also quite rare these days.

It's sort of like a mini supermarket, postal service, food delivery service, advertising agency, cafe, museum, art gallery, bookshop, information centre, media centre, gossip spot and general town meeting place all rolled into one.

Some small towns still rely heavily on them.

Now, New Zealand's oldest general store is up for sale - so deep in Central Otago it's practically impossible to go any further.