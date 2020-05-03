New Zealand's national state of emergency now lifted, for first time since lockdown began

New Zealand's national state of emergency has been lifted, Civil Defence Minister Peeni Henare has announced today.

Source: 1 NEWS

As a result of the global outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, New Zealand has been in a state of emergency since March 25. The seven-day state has been extended six times during Alert Levels 4 and 3.

Today, though, just hours out from the nation entering Alert Level 2, those restrictions were lifted.

"This move does not signal that New Zealanders should stop being vigilant in protecting themselves and others from the virus. It is essential we all follow the alert level requirements to ensure we do not lose the gains we have made," Mr Henare said.



"With fewer restrictions in place as we move to Alert Level 2 on Thursday, and the decrease in the numbers of Covid-19 cases, it is now the appropriate time to lift the state of national emergency and move into a national transition period."

New Zealand will have a national transition period in place, in order to apply a consistent approach to civil defence emergency management, and see the country move into the recovery phase of the Covid-19 response plan.

This will include conservation of food, fuel and other essential supplies, as well as emergency powers to a newly appointed 'National Recovery Manager.'

Director of Civil Defence emergency management Sarah Stuart-Black has been named as the National Recovery Manager, given access to special powers to assist with recovery.

The state of emergency lifting applies across all of New Zealand, Stewart Island, and the Chatham Islands.