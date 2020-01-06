New Zealand's most popular boys and girls names for 2019 revealed

Amelia has officially overtaken Charlotte as the most popular name for a baby girl in New Zealand last year.
Charlotte had been the top name for 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2018 before being toppled by Amelia in 2019.
Meanwhile for boys, Oliver remains the top name - sitting secure in the top spot for the last seven years - followed by Noah.
The female equivalent Olivia has slipped to the fourth spot, below Isla, while Ruby, Sophie, Harper, Mila, Willow and Ava round out the list.
For Māori girls, the top name is Mia, followed by Aria and Maia, with Amaia and Nina fourth-equal.
The top name for Māori boys is Nikau, followed by Mikaere, Ari, Manaia and Mateo.
The information was released today by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Full lists:
Top 10 girls' names
- Amelia
- Charlotte
- Isla
- Olivia
- Ruby
- Sophie
- Harper
- Mila
- Willow
- Ava
Top 10 Māori girls' names
- Mia
- Aria
- Maia
- Amaia [Fourth-equal with Nina]
- Nina [Fourth-equal with Amaia]
- Manaia
- Kaia
- Aroha
- Tui
- Ataahua
Top 10 boys' names
- Oliver
- Noah
- Leo
- Jack
- Lucas
- George
- James [Seventh-equal with William]
- William [Seventh-equal with James]
- Thomas
- Charlie
Top 10 Māori boys' names
- Nikau
- Mikaere
- Ari
- Manaia
- Mateo
- Te Ariki
- Taika
- Ariki
- Kauri [Ninth-equal with Rawiri]
- Rawiri [Ninth-equal with Kauri]