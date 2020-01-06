TODAY |

New Zealand's most popular boys and girls names for 2019 revealed

Source:  1 NEWS

Amelia has officially overtaken Charlotte as the most popular name for a baby girl in New Zealand last year.

A group of babies (file). Source: istock.com

Charlotte had been the top name for 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2018 before being toppled by Amelia in 2019.

Meanwhile for boys, Oliver remains the top name - sitting secure in the top spot for the last seven years - followed by Noah.

The female equivalent Olivia has slipped to the fourth spot, below Isla, while Ruby, Sophie, Harper, Mila, Willow and Ava round out the list.

For Māori girls, the top name is Mia, followed by Aria and Maia, with Amaia and Nina fourth-equal.

The top name for Māori boys is Nikau, followed by Mikaere, Ari, Manaia and Mateo.

The information was released today by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Full lists:

Top 10 girls' names

  • Amelia
  • Charlotte
  • Isla
  • Olivia
  • Ruby
  • Sophie
  • Harper
  • Mila
  • Willow
  • Ava

Top 10 Māori girls' names

  • Mia
  • Aria
  • Maia
  • Amaia [Fourth-equal with Nina]
  • Nina [Fourth-equal with Amaia]
  • Manaia
  • Kaia
  • Aroha
  • Tui
  • Ataahua

Top 10 boys' names

  • Oliver
  • Noah
  • Leo
  • Jack
  • Lucas
  • George
  • James [Seventh-equal with William]
  • William [Seventh-equal with James]
  • Thomas
  • Charlie

Top 10 Māori boys' names

  • Nikau
  • Mikaere
  • Ari
  • Manaia
  • Mateo
  • Te Ariki
  • Taika
  • Ariki
  • Kauri [Ninth-equal with Rawiri]
  • Rawiri [Ninth-equal with Kauri]
New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Lotto seeking New Zealand's missing $17.1 million Powerball winner
2
Firefighters working to protect homes threatened by Hawke's Bay blaze
3
US President Donald Trump planned Soleimani airstrike while holidaying at his Florida resort
4
Mike King recovering in Waikato Hospital after motorcycle crash
5
Chester Bennington's widow Talinda remarries
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:16

Four people remain in critical condition in NZ hospitals after Whakaari/White Island eruption

Southland farmer fears M.bovis back on property despite culling of 1700 cattle
00:23

Black Stacks aiming for glory in cup stacking – the competitive sport you’ve never heard of

Winston Peters calls for de-escalation as tensions rise between US and Iran