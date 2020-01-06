New Zealand's most popular boys and girls names for 2019 revealed

Amelia has officially overtaken Charlotte as the most popular name for a baby girl in New Zealand last year.

A group of babies (file). Source: istock.com

Charlotte had been the top name for 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2018 before being toppled by Amelia in 2019.

Meanwhile for boys, Oliver remains the top name - sitting secure in the top spot for the last seven years - followed by Noah.

The female equivalent Olivia has slipped to the fourth spot, below Isla, while Ruby, Sophie, Harper, Mila, Willow and Ava round out the list.

For Māori girls, the top name is Mia, followed by Aria and Maia, with Amaia and Nina fourth-equal.

The top name for Māori boys is Nikau, followed by Mikaere, Ari, Manaia and Mateo.

The information was released today by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Full lists:

Top 10 girls' names

Amelia

Charlotte

Isla

Olivia

Ruby

Sophie

Harper

Mila

Willow

Ava

Top 10 Māori girls' names

Mia

Aria

Maia

Amaia [Fourth-equal with Nina]

Nina [Fourth-equal with Amaia]

Manaia

Kaia

Aroha

Tui

Ataahua

Top 10 boys' names

Oliver

Noah

Leo

Jack

Lucas

George

James [Seventh-equal with William]

William [Seventh-equal with James]

Thomas

Charlie

Top 10 Māori boys' names