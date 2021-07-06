Is this New Zealand's most over-qualified caretaker?

Seven Sharp’s Lucas de Jong has uncovered a man who may well be the most over-qualified school caretaker in New Zealand.

While their roles can range from a lick of paint to a well-maintained field very few have responsibilities that extend into the classroom.

However, Matua Bryan’s workday week sees him splitting duties.

Bryan works as a caretaker at Opotiki’s Ashbrook Primary School for three days then jumps into the classroom as a relief teacher on his supposed time-off.

He comes with pedigree, not only has he been a teacher most of his life, he also was a principal at various schools around the world.

“I was a head of school and had four principals under me and each of those principals was in charge of a different part of the school,” he said of his time in China.

For Bryan caretaking is about saying goodbye to the stress, the pressure and the responsibility.