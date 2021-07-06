Is this New Zealand's most over-qualified caretaker?

Seven Sharp’s Lucas de Jong has uncovered a man who may well be the most over-qualified school caretaker in New Zealand.
While their roles can range from a lick of paint to a well-maintained field very few have responsibilities that extend into the classroom.
However, Matua Bryan’s workday week sees him splitting duties.
Bryan works as a caretaker at Opotiki’s Ashbrook Primary School for three days then jumps into the classroom as a relief teacher on his supposed time-off.
He comes with pedigree, not only has he been a teacher most of his life, he also was a principal at various schools around the world.
“I was a head of school and had four principals under me and each of those principals was in charge of a different part of the school,” he said of his time in China.
For Bryan caretaking is about saying goodbye to the stress, the pressure and the responsibility.
The kids are happy to have him looking after the grounds and them as well.