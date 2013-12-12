New Zealand's most historically significant documents now available for the public to view

A state-of-the-art space has been created at the National Library to house New Zealand's founding documents.

The original Treaty of Waitangi on display. Source: 1 NEWS

The 1835 Declaration of Independence of the United Tribes of New Zealand, 1840 Treaty of Waitangi and 1893 Women's Suffrage Petition are all on display at permanent exhibition He Tohu at the National Library in Molesworth St, Wellington.

It is open to the public from tomorrow.

Planning began for He Tohu - which means "the signs" - in 2014 and is a partnership between the Crown, Maori and representatives of women's groups nationwide.

The fragile documents have been placed in specially made display cases made in Germany, which monitor light intensity, humidity and temperature to preserve them.

The room the documents are in is set at a cooler temperature.

The three pieces of New Zealand's history were formerly housed at Archives New Zealand but moved to the National Library in a dawn ceremonial procession on April 22.

New Zealand Post issued a set of three stamps to commemorate the exhibition's opening.

Minister of Internal Affairs Peter Dunne says the stamps provide another opportunity to appreciate the historical significance of the three documents.

"I am certain He Tohu and these stamps will help create many more connections between New Zealanders and their nation's history," he said.