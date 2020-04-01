TODAY |

New Zealand's minimum wage set to increase today to $18.90 an hour

Source:  1 NEWS

The minimum wage is set to rise today but the opposition is calling for the move to be delayed due to economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Opposition Leader Simon Bridges is among critics who say now isn’t the time for an increase. Source: Breakfast

Today’s increase would see the minimum wage go up to $18.90 an hour from $17.70 an hour. It would be an extra $48 a week for Kiwis working full-time.

It has gained support from unions across the country, but National would like to see the increase deffered for six months because of Covid-19.

National leader Simon Bridges yesterday called the increase “irresponsible”.

Mr Bridges said “increasing the minimum wage will add substantial costs at a time where almost every industry in New Zealand is feeling the pain of the coronavirus outbreak”. He said the additional cost of the minimum wage increase will hit those businesses hard.

READ MORE
Tomorrow's minimum wage rise is 'irresponsible' amid Covid-19, Simon Bridges says

"We are urging the Government to defer the increase for six months while we reassess its affordability during this unprecedented economic situation."

Last month, before the country went into a four-week coronavirus lockdown period, Finance Minister Grant Robertson had said many businesses had been "preparing for some time" for the rise.

Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday that $3.7 billion had been paid out under the Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme to more than 580,000 workers.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Economy
Health
Employment
Business
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:48
Europe's rest home deaths being swept under the rug amid coronavirus pandemic
2
Immigrants without visas get access to benefits, supermarket jobs
3
Ministry apologises after identifying infected people linked to coronavirus clusters
4
Review: The Bachelorette After The Final Rose - Lesina vows to never go on reality TV again in emotional reunion special
5
Tomorrow's minimum wage rise is 'irresponsible' amid Covid-19, Simon Bridges says
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:15

Kiwi families finding new ways to pass the time during lockdown

China manufacturing bounces back as coronavirus restrictions lift

Transport construction contractors to get advance payments to speed up coronavirus recovery

R. Kelly wants out of prison amid coronavirus fears