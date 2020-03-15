New Zealand's mandatory coronavirus self-isolation measures to now kick in at 1am Monday

The mandatory self-isolation period for anyone entering New Zealand due to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak will now kick in at 1am Monday morning.

This is one hour later the the midnight deadline announced by the Government yesterday.

All travellers entering New Zealand will be required to self-isolate for a period of 14 days, except for those coming from the Pacific.

The Government has agreed to postpone the international flight deadline to 1 am March 16, allowing for airlines to continue with their standard evening schedule.

Justin Tighe-Umbers, Executive Director for the Board of Airline Representatives NZ today described yesterday's restrictions as "swift and unexpected measure for airlines."

He says the change to the deadline applies to the wheels down time for aircrafts, to allow for passengers to "comfortably cross the border".

Mr Tighe-Umbers says airlines are supportive of the Government's decision, however it is causing staff to scramble to keep up with the evolving situation.