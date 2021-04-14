New Zealand's longest running TV ad comes to an end

Tonight, Seven Sharp looked at the tale of TVNZ's longest running advert ever.

The Auckland Glass advert hasn't changed since its inception 25 years ago in 1996.

However, all good things must come to an end and so for the new owners it was out with the old and in with the new.

One of Auckland Glass’s new owners Nick Reid says it was a tough call to change the iconic advert.

“It’s been a bit of a mainstay in Kiwi homes for the last 25 years, but the reality is it needs a bit of a change as it doesn’t reflect everything we do now.”

Reid admits the original advert has a cult following, and the company has kept some of it incorporated into the new one.