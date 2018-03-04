New Zealand's longest running arts festival offers ground-breaking new experiences

Source:
New Zealand's longest running arts festival is still hitting the right notes nearly three decades after it first launched.
The New Zealand Festival has been running since 1986, this year it hopes to attract more than 300,000 people through the gates.
Virtual and augmented reality experiences are on offer, as the festival looks to stay relevant and offer individuals a unique journey.
The festival will also be offering more traditional art forms such as plays that showcase the country's stories.
The festival is running in Wellington until March 18.
