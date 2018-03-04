 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


New Zealand's longest running arts festival offers ground-breaking new experiences

share

Ryan Boswell 

1 NEWS Reporter

Virtual and augmented reality are set to take individuals on their own journey.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Ryan Boswell

Arts and Culture

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
The Bronze Bomber bought up his 40th career victory in New York.

Watch as Deontay Wilder decimates Luis Ortiz to retain WBC title

00:15
2
Lam went behind the posts to put the ball down but was met by a flying shoulder.

All-in Super Rugby brawl erupts in Buenos Aires after Hurricanes try-scorer smashed into barrier by stampeding Jaguares tackler

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


00:45
4
Coral drew the picture in early September 2003, as part of a Father’s Day card for Ron.

'She tried to warn us' – father of murdered schoolgirl Coral Burrows reveals chilling picture

00:14
5
The Bronze Bomber retained his WBC title with victory over Luis Ortiz.

'I am the most baddest man on the planet' - Deontay Wilder sounds warning to Joseph Parker, Anthony Joshua

01:53
Professionals from both sides of the Tasman have been in Northland this week to discuss how Maori students can reach their academic potential.

Education experts say New Zealand needs major shake-up to boost the achievement rates of Maori

Professionals from both sides of the Tasman have been in Northland this week to discuss how Maori students can reach their academic potential.

01:58
Nearly 250,000 people in New Zealand have type two diabetes with around 4000 of them progressing to kidney failure.

Rate of Pacific Islanders and Maori needing treatment for diabetes slowing

Nearly 250,000 people in New Zealand have type two diabetes.

00:45
Coral drew the picture in early September 2003, as part of a Father’s Day card for Ron.

'She tried to warn us' – father of murdered schoolgirl Coral Burrows reveals chilling picture

Coral drew the picture in early September 2003, as part of a Father's Day card.

00:15
The New Zealand skipper was left unbeaten on 112 as England pinched a four run win in Wellington.

Kane Williamson century in vain as England snatch low scoring thriller to take ODI series lead

The visitors managed a four-run victory over New Zealand in a tense affair at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

04:12
Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

'You're hooked' - the Piha surfer trying to get his sport into the Paralympics

Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 