New Zealand's latest Covid-19 statistics

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield today updated the latest health figures surrounding Covid-19 coronavirus in New Zealand.

There are five new infections, made up of two confirmed and three probable cases.

Sadly, an Auckland woman aged in her 70s died yesterday, becoming the 13th person to die of coronavirus here.

The woman was one of six residents from St Margaret's Hospital and Rest Home in Te Atatu that were transferred to Waitakere Hospital.

The total number of people who have or have had Covid-19 in New Zealand is 1445. Of those, 1006 people have recovered, up by 32 from yesterday.

There are now 12 people in hospitals with Covid-19 throughout the country. Three of those people are in intensive care in Middlemore, Dunedin and North Shore hospitals. None are in critical condition.