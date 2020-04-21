TODAY |

New Zealand's latest Covid-19 statistics

Source:  1 NEWS

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield today updated the latest health figures surrounding Covid-19 coronavirus in New Zealand.

There have been five new infections in the last 24 hours, while a woman aged in her 70s has sadly died. Source: 1 NEWS

There are five new infections, made up of two confirmed and three probable cases.

Sadly, an Auckland woman aged in her 70s died yesterday, becoming the 13th person to die of coronavirus here.

The woman was one of six residents from St Margaret's Hospital and Rest Home in Te Atatu that were transferred to Waitakere Hospital.

The total number of people who have or have had Covid-19 in New Zealand is 1445. Of those, 1006 people have recovered, up by 32 from yesterday.

There are now 12 people in hospitals with Covid-19 throughout the country. Three of those people are in intensive care in Middlemore, Dunedin and North Shore hospitals. None are in critical condition.

Yesterday 3203 tests were carried out, adding to the 89,503 tests already carried out in New Zealand.

