New Zealand's largest vaccine rollout in history begins today to eliminate Covid-19

New Zealand's biggest step in eliminating Covid-19 has come a day early, with the country's first vaccinations to take place today.

One hundred vaccinators will get the jab this morning before going on to vaccinate border workers from tomorrow.

Twelve thousand border workers are in the first batch, who will be vaccinated over the next few months.

It comes as trial runs took place in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch to gear up for the largest vaccine rollout in our history.

The Government has also ordered extra doses to ensure there is enough in case a of mistakes occurring, such as a vial being dropped.

Not everyone is keen to get a Covid-19 jab, however, with fewer than two out of five Kiwis saying they would get vaccinated.

New data shows 16 per cent of around 500 New Zealanders surveyed would refuse a vaccination, while 38 per cent would get one "as soon as possible".

Forty-six per cent would get one but not immediately.

It comes alongside Ministry of Health research revealing Māori and Pasifika are less likely to get vaccinated.

"They're paying attention to the leadership that the Government is providing, but they also want to see people that look like them talk to them about what this means about keeping themselves safe and for our whole communities to be kept safe," Pacific Peoples Minister Aupito William Sio said.