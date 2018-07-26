 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand's largest native grasshopper 'jumping for joy' as home becomes conservation land

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Animals
Conservation

The home of the country's largest native grasshopper is now a safe haven for the endangered critter.

A large section of the Mackenzie Basin has been protected as conservation land, and scientists say it could help save the large insect, with only a few hundred robust grasshoppers left in the world.

The University of Canterbury's Tara Murray says unlike most grasshoppers, the giant critters "don't jump and land on blades of grass like other grasshoppers do. They really just flop around".

The endangered creature, only found in small pockets of the Mackenzie Basin, and now 440 hectares of the area, known as the Tekapo Triangle, has been converted into conservation land in the hopes of protecting them.

The Department of Conservation's (DOC) Warren Chinn says the protected area is "a safe haven" or "stronghold" for the grasshopper.

"It's fantastic. At last, an invertebrate that's endemic to New Zealand is getting accorded protection. Or, at least, its habitat is getting accorded protection that is long-needed ," Mr Chinn said.

The Mackenzie country's distinctively dry landscape and ecosystem is under increasing threat from farming expansion - and predators.

However, the free transfer of Crown land to the DOC estate has afforded the area legal land protections.

Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage says the grasshopper is "a species that depends on our native mosses [and] lichens to survive, so protecting the habitat should have the grasshopper jumping for joy".

Along with the Tekapo Triangle's legally protected status, scientists have formed six breeding pairs of the grasshopper at the University of Canterbury.

It's hoped efforts to protect the grasshopper's natural habitat will see its population rise.

Once numbers in the wild are able to once again thrive in the wild, scientists will look to strengthen groups outside the triangle.

"Magnificent animal, you know. They're a true Gondwanan legacy," Mr Chinn said.

A large section of the Mackenzie Basin has become protected land. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Animals
Conservation
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:41
The couple talk publically for the first time about their loss on Seven Sharp.

Exclusive: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

2

Live stream: Breakfast
3

Police rock up to Zachary's fifth birthday party after he called 111 and invited them
4

Most watched: Tsunami fears as monster iceberg looms dangerously close to small Greenland village
5

Watch: Winston Peters doesn’t rule out loose leaf medicinal cannabis, criticises National’s bill during exchange with Paula Bennett
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:40
The art works were used educate Europeans about Te Ao Māori.

Māori ink drawings dating back 200 years to be shown at London's Royal Academy

Woman strikes $1.1m jackpot with $35 bet in Auckland casino poker game
01:56
Babies Lameko and Lanna died at the same hospital last week, within three minutes of receiving the vaccine.

Medical error likely cause of Samoa baby deaths, vaccinologist says
02:01
The site launched in New Zealand today is already operating overseas.

Medical specialists' association calls for doctor review website to be shut down

Fears for elderly woman missing from Auckland home

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Auckland

Police are appealing to the public to help find an elderly Auckland woman who has gone missing.

Dailian Hong, who is in her late 70s, was last seen leaving her Forrest Hill home, on the North Shore, after 3pm. 

Ms Hong has been described as having white hair, is short in height and was wearing a red jacket at the time. 

Police patrols are currently looking for the woman.

Anyone who has seen Ms Hong has been advised to call 111. 

Source: NZ Police
Topics
New Zealand
Auckland
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
03:19
Parker will aim to get his career back on track when he faces Dillian White in London on Sunday.

‘This is the hurt business and I really want to hurt him’ – Joseph Parker desperate for redemption, massive KO

QEII Poo: Christchurch residents in foul mood after hefty number of 'code browns' at new $39m pool

Exclusive: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

Medical specialists' association calls for doctor review website to be shut down

Police investigating death of 18-month-old Tirau girl

Two people hospitalised after being rescued from Auckland cliff

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland

Emergency services have helped rescue two injured people from an Auckland cliff this afternoon.

The incident occurred on a cliff between Paritai Drive and Tamaki Drive, in Okahu Bay, Orakei, at 6pm.

The pair, a man and a woman, have been transported to hospital with injuries but it's currently unknown how they received them, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

One person sustained injuries to their back and leg, while the other has an injured back.

The incident occurred between Paritai Drive and Tamaki Drive this afternoon. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland