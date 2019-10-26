New Zealand's largest-ever navy ship christened as 'Aotearoa'

TODAY |

New Zealand's largest Navy ship was christened yesterday in Ulsan, South Korea, with Govenor-General Dame Patsy Reddy naming it 'Aotearoa'.

Dame Patsy said in a statement that she was proud to be given the honour of sponsoring Aotearoa and naming her. 

"Aotearoa will carry the name of our country to all corners of the world, and I'm sure the ship and her crew will bring credit to all New Zealanders," she said.

Aotearoa is the longest ship the Royal New Zealand Navy has ever had in its fleet at 176 metres long. 

Aotearoa will operate as a fleet tanker and a supply ship. 

It will be able to produce about 100,000 litres of fresh water each day. 

Aotearoa will sail to New Zealand in the second quarter of 2020, where she will be formally commissioned at the Devonport Naval Base. 

From left, Captain Simon Rooke, who will be the Commanding Officer of the Royal New Zealand Navy’s newest ship, Aotearoa, Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy and Chief of Navy Rear Admiral David Proctor at the ship’s naming ceremony yesterday at the Hyundai Shipyard in South Korea. Source: Supplied
