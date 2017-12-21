 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


New Zealand's largest ever cocaine seizure: Six face court in Tauranga

share

Source:

NZN

Six people are now facing charges over the country's largest cocaine seizure - 46kg of the drug allegedly brought in on the exterior compartment of a ship.

The massive 24kg haul of cocaine was made in Pahia in Northland.

Source: 1 NEWS

Six people have appeared in the Tauranga District Court following a police raid that netted an estimated $20 million worth of cocaine.

Deni Cavallo, 46, Mario Habulin, 46, Matthew Scott, 44, Benjamin Northway, 35, and Dean Yang, 29, are accused of being part of a syndicate that allegedly brought 46kg of the class A drug into New Zealand.

They have all pleaded not guilty to over 50 charges including importing, possessing and supplying class A drugs, money laundering and participating in an organised crime syndicate.

The cocaine was allegedly stashed in a hidden compartment on a commercial shipping vessel - the Maersk Antares - which arrived at the Port of Tauranga on October 31.

Police said it was the largest single cocaine shipment seized in New Zealand history and four people were initially charged.

Thi Lieu Le, 51, has also been charged with four counts of dealing with the proceeds of crime and being part of an organised crime syndicate following her arrest in Sydney.

She was remanded in custody without plea and will reappear on March 20.

Lawyers representing Cavallo, Habulin and Northway have expressed concerns that the police were moving to slowly with disclosure of evidence against their clients.

The crown also formally withdrew a charge of money laundering against a seventh person, 36-year-old Thi Ngoc Hoa Do.

Cavallo, Habulin, Scott and Northway were further remanded in custody until their next court appearance on April 10. Yang was remanded on bail and will reappear with the others on the same date.


loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:21
1
No surprise – the Gull petrol station in Wiri ran out of gas before 11pm last night.

Watch: Chaos in South Auckland after petrol station drops price to just 49 cents

00:11
2
The Kiwi singer is set to reveal more details on his illness, related to a rare cancer-causing gene.

'You aren't alone Stan' - outpouring of grief and well-wishes meets news of Stan Walker's new documentary detailing serious health battle

3
Steven Joyce.

National's Steven Joyce announces he's retiring from Parliament

4
George Jack Hill.

'Broken hearts' - tributes flow after 17-year-old found dead in central Timaru

00:30
5
A new US study has explored the consequences of a tsunami from a megathrust earthquake off the NZ east-coast.

Watch: Megathrust! Simulation shows how 12m-high megathrust tsunami would annihilate NZ's east coast

Steven Joyce.

National's Steven Joyce announces he's retiring from Parliament

The senior former Cabinet minister leaves after losing the National leadership race to Simon Bridges last month.

Blanket ban on prisoner voting goes to Supreme Court today - what MPs have said about the ban in the past

In 2010 the now-Minister of Finance called the blanket ban "a petty, spiteful attempt to try to curry favour with a populist issue". The Bill was found to be inconsistent with the Bill of Rights in 2015, now the Crown are appealing that declaration.


00:12
Ms Ardern was met by her father as she touched down in Niue on the Pacific Mission.

Watch: 'Jacinda's our newest daughter' – PM receives loving welcome from family and officials in Niue

Ms Ardern was met by her father and niece as she touched down in Niue on the Pacific Mission.


04:14
The PM spoke from Samoa on the $10m aid package for the country, saying she desired a more equal relationship with the “mature” Pacific democracies.

Jacinda Ardern desires shift away from 'donor, recipient relationship' with Pacific nations

The PM spoke from Samoa on the $10m aid package for the country, saying she desired a more equal relationship with the "mature" Pacific democracies.

00:21
No surprise – the Gull petrol station in Wiri ran out of gas before 11pm last night.

Watch: Chaos in South Auckland after petrol station drops price to just 49 cents

A petrol station caused madness last night, as drivers clambered to fill up at an unbelievable rate.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 