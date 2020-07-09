New Zealand's job market showing signs of bounce-back, Trade Me stats suggest

The job market in New Zealand is showing signs of bouncing back, with the number of listed vacancies up for the quarter.

Your playlist will load after this ad

More than 33,000 jobs are currently advertised on Trade Me Jobs, and the site says the market is doing better than expected.

“Obviously, lockdown was particularly bad for businesses, particularly in April, but when we really came out of lockdown into June we saw quite a strong pick up in jobs,” Jeremy Wade, Trade Me's head of jobs, said on TVNZ1's Breakfast today.

“Now obviously there could be a bit of pent up demand coming through there, but I think 17.5 per cent down in June is pretty good, all things considered.”