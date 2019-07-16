TODAY |

New Zealand's infrastructure planning 'dismal', says Minister

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Business

New Zealand's infrastructure planning is "dismal" and the Government needs to get on with building "rather than writing more reports", says Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones. 

Mr Jones' comments on TVNZ1's Q+A come after the Prime Minister's Business Advisory Council warned New Zealand's infrastructure was at 'crisis point'.

"We didn't suddenly arrive at this rather dismal point in the last 18 months," Mr Jones said. "For a long time we have talked ourselves and processed ourselves into paralysis and we've got to get on with building our infrastructure rather than writing more reports about it.”

Mr Jones ruled out using private capital to fund schools, prisons and the public health system after admitting the Government needs to spend more on infrastructure.

When asked by host Jack Tame if he accepted there was a deficit in infrastructure, Mr Jones said there was "$130 billion, according to Treasury, we’re going to have to chew through over the next 10 years."

"Not all of that can be funded from the public purse within our current debt constraints."

"We most certainly need a long-term national plan, and an upgraded plan in terms of what the Treasury have already published in 2015."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Shane Jones discusses the “dismal” state of New Zealand’s infrastructure planning, on July 15. Source: Q+A
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Martin Guptill is cosoled by Chris Woakes. ICC Cricket World Cup FINAL. New Zealand Black Caps v England. Lord's Cricket Ground, England UK. Sunday 14 July 2019. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Australian bookie refunding bets on NZ taking World Cup, calls winning calculation an 'absolute disgrace'
2
The little penguins have forced DOC to plug up holes around the shop to stop them from coming in.
Pair of rogue blue penguins find a home in Wellington sushi shop
3
Jonny Small says his aim was to keep the history of the 30-year-old giant cactus alive by relocating it.
Christchurch man insists he's no drug dealer after selling off massive cactus containing class-A drug
4
Valentus SlimROAST coffee products.
Warning after Class C amphetamine drug found in diet coffee being sold in NZ
5
Gwyn Headley and Sarah Badham admire their Guinness World Record certificate stating that Ffordd Pen Llech in Harlech, Wales, is now officially the world's steepest street.
It's official: Dunedin has lost the title of the world's steepest street
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:05
"I would always like to move faster, always," when asked by Jack Tame if the Government were working fast enough in response to climate change.

James Shaw 'frustrated and making progress' on climate change action

10:58
Managing Director of Te Kōhao Health Lady Tureiti Moxon told TVNZ1’s Breakfast no child should ever be removed from their families.

'By Māori, for Māori' - Oranga Tamariki hui reveals Māori want to look after their own

06:03
Mr Cunningham’s mission paved the way for the USA’s historic moon landing in 1969.

Former NASA astronaut Walt Cunningham talks about his time at the space agency
01:23
The little penguins have forced DOC to plug up holes around the shop to stop them from coming in.

Pair of rogue blue penguins find a home in Wellington sushi shop