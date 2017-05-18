 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


New Zealand's Indian and Chinese population expected to double in the next 20 years

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The make-up of New Zealand's population in 2038 has been investigated by Statistics New Zealand.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Immigration

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:45
2
Graphic warning: Police are hunting these 'absolute cowards' who targeted the Kingsford Superette in Mangere on Tuesday night.

Raw video: Masked scumbags bash defenceless South Auckland shopkeeper in cowardly armed raid


00:16
3
Watch the funny moment a Queen's Guard closing the gate shouts at a man unwittingly moving too close for a photo.

Watch: 'Stay away!' Queen's Guardsman springs to life, leaves unsuspecting Windsor Castle tourist utterly frightened

00:20
4
The former NRL star's wife, Sharnie, died in March after losing her battle with brain cancer.

Watch: NRL star Brett Kimmorely in tears on live TV as he opens up about losing wife, 38, to brain cancer

5
Daniel Baldwin died in Wellington Hospital.

Wellington 19-year-old rugby player with a dream of becoming a police dog handler dies after suffering serious injury during match


00:11
Fire crews are scrambling to the site on Mayoral Drive.

Video: Fire at 19 storey central Auckland high rise brought under control

Dozens of fire fighters were sent to the scene at Mayoral Drive this afternoon.

02:09
Coral Winiata's video of her learning to sign with her daughter Jireh has gained thousands of views and praise from the public.

'It was a bit overwhelming' – Kiwi mum and deaf daughter inspire others with sign language videos

Coral Winiata's daughter Jireh is non-verbal, but is proving quite the star online.


00:50
English met Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, with the pair saying they’ll work together to get the TPP back on track.

Bill English confident TPP trade deal will be given fresh life after meeting Japan’s PM

English met Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, with the pair saying they’ll work together to get the TPP back on track.

02:50
If you live in the South Island, you're going to need to wrap up warm in the coming days.

Sorry folks, there's a blast of 'polar air' that's about to hit

If you live in the South Island, you're going to need to wrap up warm in the coming days.

00:43
Chris Dickson has his own theory as to why Sir Ben Ainslie's boat collided with Team NZ on Bermuda waters.

'Maybe that was Ben Ainslie out there showing he's not up to it' - ex-America's Cup skipper takes a swipe at Brit over Team NZ being crashed into

Chris Dickson has his own theory as to why Sir Ben Ainslie's boat collided with Team NZ on Bermuda waters.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ