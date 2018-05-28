New Zealand's horror road toll: Five more dead after another weekend of carnage

 

In a scene becoming horribly familiar to New Zealanders, the road toll grew further over the weekend, with five people killed and a number of others injured in road accidents. 

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter were tasked to Maungatawhiri to assist patients involved in an accident involving two vehicles on Mangatawhiri Road on Saturday.

Source: Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust

The road toll for this year now stands at 159 which is significantly above the same time last year, which was 146.

The most recent death was a cyclist who was was struck by a car in Timaru yesterday at 2.30pm on Washdyke Flat Rd.

A series of two-car crashes on the North Island were also responsible for a number of deaths over the weekend.

One person died early yesterday morning in Whangarei after a two car collision on SH1 Puwera, Whangarei District.

Police says there were eight people in the other vehicle, five of whom received serious to moderate injuries, and three other occupants had minor injuries.

Another person died on Saturday evening, May 26, after two cars collided in South Auckland.

The crash occurred on Massey and Bucklands Roads, in the suburb of Mangere East, about 6pm Saturday night.

Just shortly earlier at 4.30pm on Saturday, a two-car crash just south of Auckland killed one person on Mangatawhiri Road, Mangatawhiri.

On Friday night, another person died in a crash south of Auckland on Whangapouri and Blackbridge roads, Karaka, around 6.15pm.

