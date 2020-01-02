TODAY |

New Zealand's holiday road toll period ends with less lives lost than year before

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand's holiday road death road toll ended at 6am this morning in which there were four less deaths on the roads than last year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The official holiday period ends at 6am tomorrow. Source: 1 NEWS

While official figures are yet to be released, early numbers show there were six deaths in total for this holiday period. Last year, there were nine. 

The official holiday recording began at 4pm on Christmas Eve. One pedestrian died in Blenheim which was the first death of the period on December 27.

READ MORE
Death toll on New Zealand roads lowest it's been in two years

Last year's holiday road toll was also lower than 2017-2018 in which there were three less than the 12 deaths of the 2017-18 period. 

According to figures released by AA, for the whole of 2019 New Zealand lost less lives on the road than it did the two years before. 

New Zealand
Transport
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police confirm identities of man and woman found dead at Auckland property
2
Watch: Bay Dreams descends into chaos after wild brawl erupts amongst festival-goers
3
'He's toying with me!' - Kiwi kayaker's incredible up-close encounter with pod of orca
4
Williamson out, Phillips to make Test debut for Black Caps against Australia
5
Police, DOC investigating death of juvenile great white shark at Orewa Beach yesterday
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:30

Watch: Bay Dreams descends into chaos after wild brawl erupts amongst festival-goers

Police release name of American White Island victim who died just before Christmas

00:57

Renewed calls for ministerial inquiry into Pharmac's epilepsy drugs after fifth death
00:18

Police ask for information about missing items belonging to murdered Christchurch woman