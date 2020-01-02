New Zealand's holiday road toll period ends with less lives lost than year before

New Zealand's holiday road death road toll ended at 6am this morning in which there were four less deaths on the roads than last year.

While official figures are yet to be released, early numbers show there were six deaths in total for this holiday period. Last year, there were nine.

The official holiday recording began at 4pm on Christmas Eve. One pedestrian died in Blenheim which was the first death of the period on December 27.

Last year's holiday road toll was also lower than 2017-2018 in which there were three less than the 12 deaths of the 2017-18 period.