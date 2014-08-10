 

New Zealand's highest temperatures reach a scorching 30 degrees today

New Zealand is well on its way to hitting the predicted 40 degrees early next week, with a Saturday filled with hot weather across the country. 

Heatwave

Source: 1 NEWS

Fine spells with chances of showers are forecast for all regions across the North Island apart from Hamilton and Taupo, who can expect a heavier downpour in the afternoon with possible thunderstorms. 

Whangarei, Tauranga and Napier will sit on a high of 27 degrees.

Kaitaia, Taupo, New Plymouth and Palmerston North share a tropical high of 28 degrees. 

Hamilton takes the cup though with temperatures expected to hit 30 degrees. Auckland comes in second with searing 29 degrees in store. 

Across the South Island, Nelson, Greymouth, Hokitika and Christchurch will enjoy a summery high of 25 degrees.

Further south, Invercargill and Dunedin are in for a damp day with Dunedin reaching a high of 27 degrees.

In the city renowned for its adventure sports, vineyards and mining towns, Queenstown is in for the hottest day in the South Island with a scorching high of 30 degrees. 

For more on New Zealand's weather, click here. 

