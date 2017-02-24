New Zealand's highest risk sex offenders ordered to live in residence on prison grounds

Two of the country's highest risk sex offenders have just been moved into a permanent residence on Christchurch Men's Prison grounds, not as a punishment, but as a way to protect the public from them.

The newly opened Matahaiti residence will house the worst sexual and violent offenders at immediate risk of re-offending if released from prison.

1 NEWS was given exclusive access to see how the unit manages its dangerous detainees.

Serial sexual predator Glen Anthony Douglas has been ordered to live in the residence indefinitely.

"This is a lifetime residence for them unless they can demonstrate a change they will be here for the rest of their lives," said Residents Manager, Andrew Burgur.

After serving a prison sentence, 25-year-old Douglas was the first detainee at Matawhaiti residence, after a judge decided a public protection order was the only way to manage his high risk of preying on more young boys.

"The likelihood is imminent, they could re-offend at the first opportunity," said Mr Burgur.

No longer a prisoner, Douglas cannot leave the residence, nor can 30-year-old Mark David Chisnall, who is on interim PPO.

He's raped more than once, and is at high risk of doing so again.

"You have to look at their afflictions too, and this is not condoning their behaviour at all, but we are here to rehabilitate them," said Mr Burgur.

Paedophile Douglas told 1 NEWS he considered appealing the judge's order, but after spending time at the residence he changed his mind.

He said he can get the help he needs to keep the community safe, and he doesn't want to create more victims.

The unit has room for six residents, but could expand to hold 24 if needed.

"There's only going to be a small number of people who will fit the criteria to be held here under a public protection order," said regional operations director, Chris O'Brien-Smith.

While living in the unit the men will be responsible for their own cooking, cleaning and laundry.

"It's pretty nice, but remember we're talking about a lifetime sentence, and just out there we have a fence that is an electrified fence," said Mr Burgur.

The focus however, is not punishment, but rehabilitation.