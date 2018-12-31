New Zealand's Great Walks see visitor surge despite border closures

New Zealand's Great Walks are seeing a boost in overnight visitors and revenue this summer season, despite the borders being closed.

Abel Tasman National Park (file picture). Source: istock.com

The Department of Conservation says there's been a 23 per cent increase in bed night bookings on the Great Walks compared to last year.

That's excluding the Routeburn and Milford tracks, which opened late due to weather damage.

The revenue collected from the walks has also increased by six per cent.

Conservation Minister Kiri Allan says that's a surprise as international tourists pay more to stay in some Great Walks.

"While we pull through the last weeks of what has been a very tough year for many, it's great to see so many Kiwis getting to know their country and deriving the many benefits time spent in nature provides," Allan says.

The Government is investing an extra $3.5 million into the Great Walks this season for track maintenance and general upkeep.

The Abel Tasman is the most popular of the Great Walks, with 46,080 bed night bookings already this year, an increase of 23 per cent on last year.

DOC's Motueka operations manager Mark Townsend says there's never been a better time to visit the park.

"It's just the one time to come and explore New Zealand. It's like going back in time in a way," he says.

But there are fewer day visitors going through Abel Tasman and that's having an impact on local businesses.

Abel Tasman Kayak's Jack Kelly says they've been hit hard by the border closures.

"With international tourists, about 60 per cent of what we did was guided tours through the parks, and with Kiwis we're a bit more independent," Kelly says.

The Heaphy is the second most popular with 25,220 bookings so far, up 43 per cent on last year.

Meanwhile, the newest walk, Paparoa Track on the West Coast, has 11,300 bookings, which is up 52 per cent on last year.

The Tongariro Circuit is down slightly, while the Routeburn and Milford tracks are also down after opening late.