New Zealand's first public protection order issued against sex offender

The New Zealand Courts have made their first Public Protection Order (PPO) against an offender the judgement describes as being recognised as "at risk of committing serious sexual offences against pubescent and pre-pubescent boys".

The PPO application was filed in respect of Glen Anthony Douglas in August. He is at present under an interim detention in the Otago Corrections Facility.

In making his ruling, Justice Nicholas Davidson said, "It (PPO) is reserved for those cases where there is really no option, to avoid the very high, serious, and imminent risk posed by an individual. Mr Douglas does pose that risk." 

The finding referred to a record of offending stretching back 10 years with victims aged between 12 and 16 years.

The order will take effect from January 10 and Douglas will be housed in a new purpose-built facility that is just about to open near Christchurch Mens' Prison. While a PPO is open ended, it can be lifted.

"It may be harder under a PPO to achieve meaningful progress in treating and helping Mr Douglas, but if his response under that regime warrants reconsideration then the path is marked by the legislation," Justice Davidson said.

The Corrections Southern Regional Commissioner said in a statement:

Corrections acknowledges the ruling of the Court in the case of a person who has been made subject to a Public Protection Order (PPO).

The PPO is a High Court order for the civil detention of very high risk individuals at a secure facility within prison precincts. 

PPOs are a new method of managing high-risk individuals until they no longer pose a serious and imminent threat to public safety.

Only a very small number of people are likely to become subject to PPO, and the threshold is very high.

Individuals subject to a PPO will live in a civil residence on prison grounds, separate from the main buildings but within a secure perimeter.

Corrections is building a PPO facility, to be called Matawhaiti Residence, on land at Christchurch Men's Prison.

This residence will be officially opened in the New Year.

In the meantime, people subject to a PPO will reside in an interim residence inside the main prison area, but separate from other prisoners, at Christchurch Men's Prison.

