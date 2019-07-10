New Zealand's first LEGO certified store to open in Auckland

New Zealand’s first LEGO Certified Store is opening at Westfield Newmarket in Auckland this week.

The store, which opens at 9am on Thursday, will join other certified stores operating worldwide from London to New York and Shanghai.

Situated on Level 3 at Westfield Newmarket, the new store has been custom-built and includes brick-built tributes to local New Zealand icons including:

- Auckland Skyline Mosaic involving 318,208 bricks and taking over 580 hours to build.

- Bungee Mosaic involving 39,733 bricks and taking 120 hours to build.

- Bungee 3D Model– a LEGO World First – taking 327 hours to build and involving 40,177 bricks.

Highlights within New Zealand’s first LEGO Certified Store include:

- Pick A Brick Wall – an array of pieces to select from at any given time

- Build Your Own Minifigure stations – custom build your own LEGO Minifigure, including heads, torsos, legs, hats and accessories

- LEGO play tables providing children the opportunity to get creative and build whatever they imagine